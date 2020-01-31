Bellmead police arrested a 20-year-old man they believe shot into an occupied car in an apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday morning, an arrest affidavit states.
Officers arrested Jordan Montana Bradburry on Thursday at his Bellmead home on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Eagle Crest Apartments in the 4100 block of Bellmead Drive.
Witnesses reported seeing people run from an apartment immediately before the shooting, according to the affidavit. Police also found electronic communications between Bradburry and another person that may have sparked the shooting, the affidavit states.
The victim who was in the car also made contact with Bradburry before the shooting and told him he was at the apartment complex, police reported. Officers found about two dozen shell casings in the area of the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Police are seeking to speak to one other person in connection with the incident, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Bradburry remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $20,000.
