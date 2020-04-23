Bellmead robbery

Bellmead police are seeking the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning about a robbery at Home Depot, 1803 Interstate 35, on Thursday, Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.

A 911 caller reported shortly before noon that the man left the store with property that did not belong to him, Kinsey said. It is unclear what he is accused of taking, but police are investigating the incident as a robbery.

The man, about 5-foot-9 and last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, denim pants and white Nike Air Jordan shoes, had left the area by the time police arrived, Kinsey said. Authorities from Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the store, and deputies used a helicopter to search for the man.

Anyone with information that may help identify the man should call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.

