Police are searching for a masked man who robbed a Family Dollar location in Bellmead on Monday morning, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.

Officers were called to the business at 171 Eastgate Plaza around 9:30 a.m., when a man wearing a purple hoodie and a black covering over his face, entered the store. The man went to the clerk, pointed a handgun, and demanded cash, Kinsey said.

No customers were inside the store at the time. Kinsey said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store.

Police got reports that the man got into a tan car with no front license plate and left. Kinsey said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Officers continue to investigate the robbery. No arrests were made Monday afternoon, Kinsey said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

