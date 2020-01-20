Police are searching for a masked man who robbed a Family Dollar location in Bellmead on Monday morning, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers were called to the business at 171 Eastgate Plaza around 9:30 a.m., when a man wearing a purple hoodie and a black covering over his face, entered the store. The man went to the clerk, pointed a handgun, and demanded cash, Kinsey said.
No customers were inside the store at the time. Kinsey said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store.
Police got reports that the man got into a tan car with no front license plate and left. Kinsey said no one was hurt in the robbery.
Officers continue to investigate the robbery. No arrests were made Monday afternoon, Kinsey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.