Bellmead police late Tuesday arrested a motorist accused of striking a pedestrian, then fleeing the scene and resisting arrest.

A 23-year-old man who was crossing Harrison Street on Tuesday night was hit by an oncoming car that fled the crash before the driver was arrested, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.

Jose Galdelio Tovar of Bellmead hit a 23-year-old man who was crossing Harrison Street at about 9 p.m., in the 3500 block of Harrison Street, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, Kinsey said.

During the investigation, police saw a car matching the description of the suspect's car parked in the 600 block of Ashleman Street. Police tried to talk with Tovar, who allegedly said he did not see the man, "got scared" and left the crash location, Kinsey said.

Tovar man ran out of his house, toward the crash location, where he was "forcibly stopped" by officers, Kinsey said. He also resisted arrest as police tried to detain him, Kinsey said.

He was later arrested on a third-degree felony charge of causing a accident with bodily injury and two Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest, jail records stated.

Tovar remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with a bond listed at $9,000.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

