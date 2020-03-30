Jorge Ramirez paused in amazement Monday as he entered the Eagle Crest Apartments office Monday afternoon and saw baby gifts piled throughout the clubhouse.
“Katelyn is going to cry,” Ramirez said with his voice breaking with emotion. “I have no words.”
Less than a week after an apartment fire destroyed the apartment he shared with his fiancee, Katelyn Hannagan, the Bellmead Police Department, the apartment staff and Bellmead residents surprised the couple with a shower for their newborn baby.
Hannagan was 39 weeks pregnant when the fire woke her up, giving her just enough time to escape the fire unharmed with the couple’s dog, Penny. The 19-year-old gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Lyra-Belle Stone Hannagan, the next day, the couple said.
Because of COVID-19 infection concerns, Hannagan was unavailable Monday for the baby shower, but her partner received the gifts, including diapers, a baby’s playard, pots and pans, food and baby toys that were stacked in the Bellmead apartment’s clubhouse.
“I have no real words for this, because no one has ever been this nice to me, let alone a community,” Ramirez said. “Usually when people look at me, there is a certain first impression with my black hair, long tattoos, so it’s never this nice and wanting to help.”
Bellmead Police Lt. Brenda Kinsey and Meagan Dyer, the department’s crime victim liaison, said donations flooded the department and the apartment complex with clothing for the couple and their baby girl.
“We saw where they needed help, so we made contacts with people that we’ve worked with and different organizations in Waco and surrounding areas to see if we could help since they lost everything,” Kinsey said. “This just confirms what I already knew about Bellmead — our community will help when someone is in need.”
Katelyn Hannagan told the Tribune-Herald last week the couple had a baby shower two days before the fire.
She said the fire destroyed all the gifts that awaited the arrival of their newborn daughter.
Businesses also contributed with gift cards while the American Red Cross provided emergency shelter at a hotel for the new family.
“I hope to get them into a new apartment sometime this week, but the latest date might be (April 10),” Megan Norcross, Eagle Crest property manager, said. “I am hoping they can move in this Friday and we are moving them up to a two-bedroom so everyone has space.”
Hannagan and Ramirez were living in a smaller apartment before the fire, Norcross said.
While their apartment was a complete loss, she said the newer apartment will be filled with baby gifts and items the couple needs.
“They need the room for sure,” Norcross said. “A lot of people have come and donated items and we’ve given a lot of those items to them already, so Bellmead is amazing.”
Anyone interested in submitting additional financial donations to Katelyn Hannagan and Jorge Ramirez can visit the drive-thru lanes at American Bank, 1601 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road, or call (254) 412-2000.
