A Bellmead drug dealer who was caught with 240 grams of methamphetamine when a student mistook his roommates for burglars and called police was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.
Charlie Laughton Dailey, 59, was set to stand trial Tuesday in Waco’s 54th State District Court on a charge of possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Dailey has two prior felony convictions and was facing a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life if convicted. With a jury panel waiting outside the courtroom for jury selection to begin, Dailey decided to accept a plea offer from prosecutors Evan O’Donnell and Robert Moody for 30 years in prison.
Dailey, who has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and credit card abuse, must receive credit for serving a quarter of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.
He turned down a 25-year offer last week, O’Donnell said.
According to court records, Bellmead police arrested Dailey in May while investigating a possible home invasion at Dailey’s residence in the 100 block of Lopez Street.
A student waiting for the school bus at 7:30 a.m. saw three women climb through a window to gain entry to the house and called police. The women told police they lived at the house and that Dailey was still inside.
Officers spotted a meth pipe in a car parked at the house, and police reported they found 200 grams of methamphetamine stashed in the car along with scales and other pipes.
Police reported they also found $3,000 in Dailey’s pocket and $11,000 more in the house. A search of the house yielded about 40 grams more of methamphetamine, reports state.
Dailey told police he was unemployed, according to court records.
O’Donnell credited Bellmead police for making the case.
“I can’t say enough about the Bellmead Police Department and their efforts to get this drug dealer out of our community,” O’Donnell said. “In addition, it’s always nice to be backed up by a McLennan County jury who won’t stand for this type of behavior and harm to our citizens.”
Dailey’s attorney, Sandy Gately, said she appreciates the potential jurors’ willingness to serve.
“Sometimes, the jury being present is sufficient to make the case settle, and that is what it did today,” Gately said.
