The number of reported rapes at Baylor University increased slightly in 2018, federally mandated crime reports show, after several years of university efforts to encourage reporting of such crimes.
The annual Clery Act report, which is publicly available for all higher education institutions, lists a wide variety of crimes and security information.
For 2018, Baylor logged 18 rape reports, up from 12 in 2017 and 14 in 2016.
Baylor officials say they have stepped up training on sexual violence for students and faculty in recent years and have expanded their Title IX office to better respond to victims.
Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said training and prevention efforts begin in freshman orientation, and focus squarely on encouraging reporting.
“If behavior is inappropriate or someone is concerned for their safety, it’s important that they report, whether that’s to Title IX, the police department or through EthicsPoint,” Fogleman said. “The university will make sure it goes to the right place and is coded appropriately, but our training is not focused on students having to figure out what specific category to report. It’s to report, period.”
Since 2017, the U.S. Department of Education has been investigating Baylor’s crime reporting in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that emerged two years earlier.
Baylor reported no rapes in 2009 through 2011, followed by 5 in 2013 and 6 in 2014. The number then peaked in 2015 with 23 cases.
The Clery Report includes any reported crime that occurred somewhere on the Baylor campus or a Baylor-controlled property. Clery compliance manager Shelley Deats said reports come in many forms and might include very little information for Deats and her department to analyze.
“The majority are actually going to come from police reports, which is a good thing because you know people are actually going through a legitimate investigative process at that point,” Deats said. “The second would be our housing, because they deal with a volume of students. Next would be our Title IX intake.”
She said the fewest reports come through unofficial channels, from a faculty email or a student who reports a crime anonymously.
“This stuff, it never stops,” Deats said. “Another important thing with Clery is that there isn’t a statute of limitations, really.”
Deats said even a report with scant information will be included and counted, and will only be removed from the report if it’s proven to be baseless.
“Many, many times, I never hear the final piece of the puzzle,” Deats said. “A lot of the times, you have to realize with Clery, there doesn’t have to be a finding of guilt.”
When a crime gets left out and comes to light years later, it’s included under the year it is reported, not the year it occurred.
“Now that we’ve gotten really good at educating our general public, the trend is that they are current,” Deats said. “But when we first started training people, the light bulbs started to go on.”
Of the 18 cases of rape reported for 2018, 14 occurred in residential halls. The other two occurred in an unknown location.
With a student population last year of 17,217 of 18,033, Baylor would have a rate of 1.1 rapes per 1,000 students. By comparison, Texas Christian University reported seven rapes in 2018 for a student population of 10,918, for a rate of 0.64 rapes per 1,000.
Baylor also reported nine cases of fondling in 2016, two in 2017 and two in 2018, and did not list any instances of statutory rape or incest for the last three years.
The Clery Act operates under very specific definitions for each crime included in the report. For example, the Clery definition of stalking includes some crimes that would only be considered harassment under Texas state law. The report lists 18 reports of stalking in 2016, 13 in 2017 and 11 in 2018.
“I look for three things,” Deats said. “It has to have occurred on a property that is owned or controlled by Baylor, because geography is everything with Clery. It has to be a course of conduct, so at least one of those interactions has to have happened on campus, as stated. The third thing, which is a really important piece in the investigation part, is the person that’s reporting expressing that they have severe emotional distress, and that they fear for their safety or the safety of someone else.”
She said reports that don’t include that element of fear and personal distress may be classified as “harassment” rather than stalking as far as Clery is concerned.
Domestic and dating violence, listed under the Violence Against Women Act part of the report, also relies heavily on the details of the report. The report lists nine instances of dating violence and 4 instances of domestic violence in 2018. Domestic violence could include an altercation between roommates, Deats said.The number of liquor law violations has dropped steeply from year to year. Deats said under Clery, DWIs and public intoxication charges are both excluded, and the majority of cases are minors in possession or consumption of alcohol. Liquor law violations dropped from 121 in 2016 to 94 in 2017, and then to 76 in 2018. TCU saw a dramatic drop as well, going from 58 in 2016 to 14 in 2017 and eight in 2018.
Fogleman said the drop-off is most likely thanks to the mandatory AlcoholEdu program the university implemented four years ago. TCU uses the same program, as do the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M and Rice University.
“The goals of the course are to help students make well-informed decisions about alcohol and to provide students with skills to deal with their peers’ use of alcohol,” Fogleman said.
Meanwhile, Baylor counted seven reported motor vehicle thefts in 2016, 14 in 2017 and 10 in 2018. Deats said that number sometimes includes instances of employees or students joyriding in golf carts, which must be included under the law. In the last year, some of those thefts were mopeds, rather than cars.
Under Clery, arson has a very broad definition. If someone willfully burns something that could put other students in danger, no matter how big or small, it counts. The reports lists three instances of arson in 2016, four in 2017 and one in 2018.
“Generally, our arsons have been something like a student burning a Starbucks sleeve, or someone who hated a class, was rejoicing that it was over, and burned his notebook,” Deats said. “Things like that.”
