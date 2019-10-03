Police are investigating a reported shooting at Eastgate Apartments, 1912 S. Fifth St., near Baylor University.
Baylor and Waco Police arrived on the scene and forced their way into an apartment and have blocked it off with crime scene tape.
The shooting prompted Baylor to instruct its students just before 5 p.m. to seek shelter and avoid doors and windows. Students have been instructed to remain sheltered in place.
