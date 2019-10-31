A Waco man who terrorized bank employees during at least two armed robberies, shot a Hewitt police officer and showed disdain Thursday for the federal judge sentencing him will spend the rest of his life in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, clearly angered by what he called Dallas Scott Bohanan's "shocking display in court," sentenced the 25-year-old to three life prison terms, plus two 97-month terms that will be served consecutively with the life terms. The judge also fined him $250,000.
After Albright pronounced the first life sentence, Bohanan's mother started weeping loudly in the courtroom. Albright waited for her to stop crying, but she eventually was escorted out by Bohanan's brother.
While his mother was crying, Bohanan, standing before the judge with his attorney, Russ Hunt Jr., rolled his index finger to urge Albright to speed up the sentencing proceedings.
Albright chided Bohanan, ordering him to display proper respect for the court and saying no other defendant in his courtroom had shown less remorse for their actions.
Bohanan pleaded guilty in May to two counts of bank robbery using a deadly weapon and three counts of discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.
He pleaded guilty to armed robberies of the PointWest Bank in Hewitt and the Santa Fe Community Credit Union in Temple. He also was indicted in the robbery of the Chase Bank, 320 N. New Road in Waco, but federal prosecutors agreed to waive that count as part of a plea agreement.
After the Feb. 5 PointWest robbery, a fleeing Bohanan shot Hewitt police Officer Clint Brandon in the shoulder with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun.
Brandon, who still has buckshot in his left shoulder, attended Bohanan's sentencing with Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin. Brandon said he thinks justice was served.
"I don't expect him to ever get out of prison, so I'm pretty happy with the outcome," said Brandon, who spent two weeks on administrative duty while he healed.
Devlin also said he thinks Bohanan got what he deserved.
"He was a violent, selfish little man who showed absolutely no regard for human life, and that attitude was on display in court today," Devlin said. "I think he got justice."
Before Bohanan become more indignant, he told the judge he was sorry for scaring the bank employees.
"I'm just wanted them to cooperate fully," he said. "I'm sorry for the police officer I injured. He just scared the living crap out of me when he came around the corner because he was there as my oppressor."
Albright questioned his use of the word "oppressor," and Hunt jumped in to tell the judge Bohanan did not consider the consequences of his actions and now is aware of his errors in judgment.
Before Albright sentenced Bohanan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff introduced Mike Hamby, chief executive officer at Temple Santa Fe Credit Union.
The robbery occurred the day before Thanksgiving 2016 as employees were preparing for a holiday lunch at work, Hamby told the judge. Bohanan came in shortly after opening and fired four rounds into the ceiling with a high-powered rifle. The sound of the gunfire temporarily deafened a teller, who could not understand what Bohanan was saying as he pressed the gun to her head and threatened to kill her if police arrived before he left.
After the robbery, bank officials had employees evaluated for post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.
"The terror and fright inflicted on our staff resonated for weeks," Hamby said.
Gloff also reminded the judge of statements from other bank employees, whom Bohanan also threatened at gunpoint. He also quoted Bohanan, who told a probation officer, "My whole life I wasn't taken seriously. I wanted to get their attention."
“I think that Mr. Bohanan is a very violent and dangerous man," Gloff said after sentencing. "He robbed these banks and put these tellers and bank employees in fear of their lives by putting a gun to their heads and telling them he was going to kill them. No one should ever have to go through that. Plus, when he was fleeing from the bank, he shot a police officer. I think the sentence was appropriate and that justice was served."
Bohanan also faces state charges from the Hewitt incident that include aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest in a vehicle. He has not been indicted on the state charges, and McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said Thursday that he will review his federal sentences and determine how to handle the state charges.
After the Hewitt robbery, Bohanan exchanged gunfire with Brandon while exiting the bank. Bohanan fled as Brandon gave chase. Bohanan stopped his vehicle on Hewitt Drive and fired shotgun blasts into Brandon’s patrol vehicle, injuring the officer's left shoulder.
Despite his injuries, Brandon continued to chase Bohanan until other officers called him off and took him to the hospital. The chase ended about 6 miles later when Bohanan crashed his vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.