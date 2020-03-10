An Axtell man was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl almost six years ago in Waco, arrest affidavits state.
U.S. Marshals arrested Jamie Jesse Thedford, 47, without incident Sunday afternoon at his Axtell home on two Waco warrants charging second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact. The girl reported the abuse allegations to Child Protective Services officials last year, the affidavits state. She told officials Thedford touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing on multiple occasions, including at least one incident witnessed by another child, according to the affidavits.
Thedford told investigators he had touched the girl but not in a sexual manner, the affidavits state.
After his arrest Sunday, Thedford was released Monday from McLennan County Jail on bond listed at $200,000.
