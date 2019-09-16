A wanted Robinson man who died in an FBI operation in late July was shot five times, including four times in the head or neck, an autopsy shows.
The body of Joshua Steven Mitchell, 44, underwent a medical autopsy shortly after the July 25 shooting at his home at 780 Stegall Drive. Court records have stated FBI agents were executing a warrant for a firearms violation when a confrontation started, ending with officers shooting Mitchell multiple times.
The autopsy reported five rifle wounds, including a wound to his Mitchell’s left arm in addition to the head and neck wounds. The autopsy lists the manner of death as homicide.
The FBI did not respond to an email from the Tribune-Herald on Monday.
FBI agents arrived at Mitchell’s home on Stegall Drive at about 6 a.m. on July 25 to perform a “court-authorized law enforcement operation,” authorities previously reported.
Child Protective Services reports connected to the case stated Mitchell was dressed in a bulletproof vest and helmet at the time of the encounter.
Medical reports state Mitchell was killed around 6:45 a.m.
Several blocks in the Robinson neighborhood remained blocked for hours after the incident.
The FBI in July reported that “suspicious items” were found during the search of the home during the two-day operation at the home. Authorities reported the man in the home threatened officers with lethal force, but it remained unclear what the threat was before the shooting.
The CPS reported that the FBI on July 25 was attempting to serve a warrant on Mitchell for possession of a firearm by a felon. Before the confrontation with Mitchell, they removed a woman who was in a relationship with Mitchell, along with her 7-year-old son, the report states.
After the shooting, CPS caseworkers interviewed the boy, who told authorities the family had numerous guns, and Mitchell “had ‘secrets that he could not tell,’” the documents state.
The boy was placed in foster care ahead of the trial of his birth father, Jose Manuel Gonzalez, 47, who was convicted in August of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. Gonzalez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing Santos’ daughter, Clarisa, for almost five years beginning when she was 8.
Clarisa was 14 years old when she took her own life at the home where Mitchell died last year. She was scheduled to testify against Gonzalez at his initial trial setting.
The Tribune-Herald does not routinely identify the victims of sexual abuse without their permission or report on most suicides. However, Santos’ mother and Mitchell said they planned create a foundation called One More Day with the goal of suicide prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Who is Santos? Second reference only appears in the article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.