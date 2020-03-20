About 80 McLennan County Jail inmates accused of nonviolent misdemeanor crimes were released from custody by Friday on personal recognizance bonds.
The releases are intended to reduce the jail population and limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Jail administrator Maj. Ricky Armstrong said local judges agreed to release about 80 inmates in accordance with guidance issued this week by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The release from custody does not change the charges against the defendants, Armstrong said. They still will be required to show up for court dates and comply with other bond conditions.
On Wednesday, the same day he announced measures to release certain misdemeanor inmates, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara sent a letter to local law enforcement agencies requesting they limit or delay arrests for most nonviolent misdemeanor offences.
As of Friday evening, there were 662 inmates in McLennan County Jail, down from 699 Wednesday, and 485 in the Jack Harwell Detention Center, down from 506 Wednesday.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said police will continue taking subjects to jail if a warrant has been issued for their arrest, regardless of the level of crime, because warrants are court orders signed by judges.
Officials said it is unclear how long the temporary policies will remain in place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.