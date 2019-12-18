A high-speed chase from Waco to McGregor ended Wednesday afternoon when authorities arrested an armed robbery suspect and his passenger, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
The pursuit began around 3 p.m. when officers tried to pull over Donald Ray Owen, 20, of Waco, near Interstate 35 and South 18th Street, police said. Officers had identified Owen as a suspect in an armed robbery from earlier this week and saw him get in the car.
Owen and his passenger, Zabrina Lynn Brown, 43, of Elkhart, Indiana, fled south on Interstate 35 into Lorena during a 16-mile chase with speeds of up to 100 mph. Owen took Old Lorena Road to Highway 84, where he headed west on the eastbound lanes of the divided highway.
Bynum said Owen wrecked his car when he tried to turn around, crashing in a ditch near the McGregor Executive Airport in the 27000 block of U.S. 84.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted in the chase with Waco police.
Officers arrested Owen and Brown on a variety of charges, Bynum said. Brown was arrested on three drug charges from Elkhart County, Indiana, where she is listed as a fugitive.
Owen was arrested on a felony evading arrest charge and harboring a fugitive, Bynum said. Bynum said police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery, and charges are pending.
The relationship between Brown and Owen was not immediately known.
Both suspects were checked for injuries at a local hospital and were expected to be booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday evening.
