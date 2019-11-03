A Texas State Technical College student was arrested early Sunday on a murder charge for a shooting death of another TSTC student on the school’s campus, authorities said.
Taylor McKibben, 20, of Waco, was arrested by Texas Rangers shortly after 2 a.m. after the shooting was reported at a student housing facility at 308 Webb St. Authorities from several agencies confirmed one student was shot and killed and McKibben was taken into custody.
Details were limited late Sunday night, but a TSTC spokesman confirmed McKibben is a current TSTC student.
Officials on scene said a fight was reported at the Webb Street address, followed by a shooting. The victim was declared dead on scene.
McKibben was booked into McLennan County Jail on a charge of murder Sunday morning. He remained in custody late Sunday night with a bond listed at $75,000.
Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said Lacy Lakeview officers responded to the scene to assist. He did not comment on the incident or investigation.
TSTC authorities said counseling will be made available for students Monday morning. They declined to release additional information as the Texas Rangers and TSTC police continue the investigation.
