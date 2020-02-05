Police found credit card skimmers on gas pumps at a Crawford convenience store Tuesday, not long after skimmers also were found at convenience stores in Clifton and Valley Mills, Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton said.
The devices are attached to legitimate payment terminals to steal payment card information. Police started to investigate after complaints made in the past week to the Security Bank of Crawford about fraudulent credit card transactions, Bruton said. Transactions at the Crawford Coffee Station, 6659 N. Lone Star Parkway, were flagged as suspicious, he said.
Police visited the convenience store and found credit card skimmers on pumps 1, 2 and 4, and the devices were removed, Bruton said.
There is no immediate connection between the skimmers removed in Crawford and the skimmers recently removed in Clifton and Valley Mills, but the local police agencies are working together and with the U.S. Secret Service to investigate, he said.
The pumps in Crawford had been inspected about two months ago, and no skimmers were found at that time, Bruton said. It is unknown how long the skimmers were in place, but customers should check their credit card or bank accounts for fraudulent activity, he said.
