Two women whom McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies found covered with blood during an Interstate 35 traffic stop Sunday are believed to be connected to a double murder in Plano, authorities said.
Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, 29, of Mission, and Carmen Abigail Moreno, 23, of Rio Grande City, were arrested on various charges on southbound I-35 at Mile Marker 314 around Bruceville-Eddy.
A K9 deputy first stopped Wingate for driving in the left lane without passing and put her in handcuffs after noting blood on her jacket, an affidavit said. Soon, Moreno drove up behind the deputy in a second car and was found to have blood on her, according to the affidavit.
“The officer made a connection that the second driver was connected to the first driver and that person also appeared to have blood on them,” Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. “He held both drivers, did a side-of-the-road investigation and reached out to Plano PD, where both of the cars were registered out of, and asked Plano to do a welfare check on the owners of the cars.”
Plano police Officer David Tilley released a statement Monday confirming that the bodies of a man and woman were found in an apartment in Plano. He did not release the names of the victims, ages or cause of death for the victims, but said the women in custody in McLennan County are believed to be associated with the deaths.
Kilcrease said the victims appeared to die from "violent means."
During the traffic stop, the officer found a crystal-like substance in Wingate’s possession, believed to be about 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, according to an arrest warrant.
Deputies searched the car and found multiple pieces of identifying information, debit/credit cards, medical documentation belonging to two elderly people in Plano. Officers also found two large knives, one of which appeared to have blood on it.
Wingate was in handcuffs when Moreno pulled up, the affidavit states. Moreno said she wanted to get property from Wingate, but deputies saw blood on Moreno’s jacket and placed her in custody.
Deputies found information in Moreno's car identifying the owner of the car, the affidavit states.
Wingate and Moreno were each arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony charge of possession of information of an elderly person, a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kilcrease said investigators with the Plano Police Department were in McLennan County continuing the double homicide investigation, but neither woman had been arrested on homicide charges as of Monday afternoon. They remained in jail with no bond amount listed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.