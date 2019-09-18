A man accused of trying to pull off two robberies at local Walmarts was arrested at a home in Lacy Lakeview on Wednesday morning.

Less than 24 hours after a man tried to rob the Chase Bank branch inside a Bellmead Walmart, then fled and tried to rob a Walmart in Hewitt, police arrested Michael Reeves, 41.

Local authorities worked together overnight and got leads reportedly connecting Reeves to both robbery attempts.

“Our detectives worked all night with Hewitt, the county (McLennan County Sheriff's Office), DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety), Waco police, Lacy Lakeview (police) and the FBI,” interim Bellmead Police Chief Danny Smith said. “We were not going to let this go and it was just a great cooperative effort by all.”

Shortly before 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man approached a teller at a Chase Bank inside the Bellmead Walmart, 1521 N. Interstate 35. He allegedly passed a note demanding money in unmarked bills and threatened that he had a gun.

No gun was displayed during that incident. Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said the man fled the store in a silver Ford Focus before he was given any money.

About an hour later, a man matching a similar description entered the Hewitt Walmart, 733 Sun Valley Blvd. He purchased a candy bar inside the store before he went to the garden care section of the store and approached a another employee, threatening to rob the worker.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said the man raised his shirt and displayed a firearm in his waistband. The employee did not immediately react to the threat, leading to the man to run out of the store without any cash.

Police released surveillance photos from both Walmarts Tuesday evening. Authorities followed leads that led to Reeves’ home in the 100 block of Peaceful Lane at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Smith said.

A silver Ford Focus sits outside a home in the 100 block of Peaceful Lane in Lacy Lakeview late Wednesday morning after police arrested a 41-year-old man accused of attempting to rob two Walmarts Tuesday evening.

Officers watched the home for about an hour before Reeves spotted officers and fled the house. Waco police K9 units sent a dog after Reeves, who was apprehended across the street from his home. No one was injured and Reeves was arrested.

Officers continued to interview Reeves early Wednesday afternoon. Charges remain pending, Smith said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

