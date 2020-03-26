A man accused of shooting a 28-year-old man to death in the parking lot of a South Waco apartment complex late last year was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.
Leonard Brown, 20, of Waco, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Eric Lavelle Williams in the parking lot of the Costa Esmeralda Apartments, 1516 Gurley Lane. Waco police Officer Garen Bynum confirmed Thursday that Brown was charged with murder in Williams’ death.
Police previously reported that Williams and two men may have been involved in an argument before Williams was shot. Brown was the only man in custody Thursday charged in Williams’ death.
Police were called to the South Waco apartment shortly before noon on Dec. 29 when gunfire was reported. Williams was found lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced Williams dead at a local hospital. An autopsy report listed the cause of death as a homicide.
Authorities arrested Brown at a residence on South 18th Street at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. He remained booked in McLennan County Jail on Thursday morning.
Bond information was not immediately available.
