A Waco attorney was arrested at his home on a child indecency charge Sunday night after Woodway police say he violated his agreement to surrender himself at the county jail.
Marcus Daniel Beaudin, 37, was named in a warrant Friday morning charging him with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.
Beaudin, through his attorney, Josh Tetens, arranged to turn himself in at the McLennan County Jail on Sunday night. However, when he had not done so by midnight, Woodway officers went to his home on Fairway Drive, took him into custody and drove him to jail.
"It is not uncommon for us to make arrangements with people to turn themselves in if they are being cooperative," said Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook. "But once that time is past, you are fair game."
Beaudin told officers there was a misunderstanding about the timing of his surrender, Crook said.
"He said he thought he could turn himself in anytime Sunday night," Crook said. "He didn't have any intention of turning himself in. We found him at home at midnight. His thinking was he was planning to do it after midnight, but that is Monday in my book."
Tetens said he talked to Beaudin earlier Sunday evening and he said he was going to turn himself in. Beaudin was released from the county jail about 11 a.m. Monday after posting $20,000 bond. Tetens declined additional comment Monday morning. Beaudin did not return messages left on his cell phone.
“Mr. Beaudin categorically denies all of the allegations made against him and will be ready to prove he has been falsely accused,” Tetens said on Friday.
Beaudin is charged with having improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old female family member on Dec. 4, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She first reported it to her mother.
"The victim also retold the same incident to the reporting officer," the affidavit states. "During her recall of the events she became emotional."
Woodway police took the girl to the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children for a forensic interview on Dec. 11, the officer reported.
"During the interview, the victim made an outcry to the interviewer," according to the report. "She described the events to the interviewer as the same as she told the reporting officer during the original report. Before the end of the interview, the victim had told the story twice, never wavering."
Beaudin is a 2008 graduate of the Baylor University School of Law and graduated from Texas A&M University in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.