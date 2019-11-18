Two women whom deputies say were covered in blood were booked into McLennan County Jail late Sunday night on local charges after both were believed to be connected to a double slaying in Plano earlier in the day, McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, 29, of Mission, and Carmen Abigail Moreno, 23, of Rio Grande City, were arrested after a McLennan County Sheriff's Office K9 deputy stopped Wingate for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 35, near mile marker 314, at about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Shortly after the first stop, a second car driven by Moreno pulled up behind the deputy. Kilcrease said deputies questioned Moreno, who also was found with blood on her.
“The officer made a connection that the second driver was connected to the first driver and that person also appeared to have blood on them,” Kilcrease said. “He held both drivers, did a side-of-the-road investigation and reached out to Plano PD, where both of the cars were registered out of, and asked Plano to do a welfare check on the owners of the cars.”
Plano police Officer David Tilley released a statement Monday confirming that the bodies of a man and woman were found in an apartment in Plano. He did not release the names of the victims, ages or cause of death for the victims, but said the women in custody in McLennan County are believed to be associated with the deaths.
“Plano PD found two persons deceased in an apartment from what appeared to be violent means,” Kilcrease said.
According to McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavits, Wingate was stopped for driving in the left lane without passing while driving south on I-35. During the traffic stop, the officer found a crystal-like substance in Wingate’s possession, believed to be about 3.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Deputies searched the car and found multiple pieces of identifying information, debit/credit cars, medical documentation belonging to two elderly people in Plano. Officers also found two large knives, one of which appeared to have blood on it.
Wingate, who had blood on her jacket, was in handcuffs when Moreno pulled up, the affidavit states. Moreno said she wanted to get property from Wingate, but blood was also seen on Moreno’s jacket before she was placed in custody.
Identifying information belonging to the owner of the car was also found in the car Moreno was driving, the affidavit states. Both women were taken to McLennan County Jail for additional investigation after Plano police went to an apartment and found two individuals dead.
Kilcrease said investigators with the Plano Police Department were in McLennan County continuing the double homicide investigation. Neither of the women were arrested on homicide charges as of Monday afternoon.
Wingate and Moreno were each arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony charge of possession of information of an elderly person, a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Both women remained in custody Monday without a bond amount listed.
