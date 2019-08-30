The owner of the Delta Inn at 1320 Behrens Circle was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of a disabled person after a joint investigation by the Bellmead Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff's Office.
Manish Demla, 40, paid a man he knew to be disabled at least 40% less than fair market value for maintenance, landscaping and other services he provided, according to an arrest affidavit.
"This is just another effort on the part of the sheriff's office and Bellmead police to address the problem of people preying on elderly and disabled," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
The man, who police confirmed is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and other conditions, contacted Bellmead police in May and claimed he was a victim of labor trafficking, according to the affidavit. He told investigators Demla paid him in cash because he receives Social Security benefits.
"(The victim) states that he worked approximately eight hours a day when he does work for Demla," according to the affidavit. "He states that the most he was paid in a day was $60 for maintenance; however he was given a room for $45, thus he was only making approximately $15. He states that he is on average only paid between $20 to $30 to take care of the property at the Delta Inn, doing yard maintenance as well.
"He further added that he was supposed to be paid to do work in a flower bed, however Demla refused to pay him for that work, also."
When a sheriff's office detective asked Delta Inn management for receipts documenting the man's pay, Demla confirmed the man stays at the hotel and does work for him and gave indications he is aware the man has a mental health condition, the affidavit states.
After further investigation, Demla was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He posted bond listed at $5,000 and was released Friday afternoon.
