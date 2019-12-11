A state district judge on Wednesday transferred the bestiality case of an Army combat veteran being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder to McLennan County's new military treatment court.
Philip Samual Mercon, 28, a construction worker living in Bellmead, pleaded guilty in July to having sex with his neighbor's dog in 2018. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th District Court had scheduled a sentencing hearing for Wednesday.
However, after reviewing a background report compiled by probation officers, Johnson decided to send Mercon's case over to 74th State District Judge Gary Coley Jr., who is in the process of establishing protocols, procedures and guidelines for the county's first veterans treatment court.
Prosecutors recommended Mercon be placed on deferred adjudication probation for five years and fined $750. They also agreed to dismiss misdemeanor criminal trespassing and evading arrest charges that stemmed from the same incident in exchange for his guilty plea on a state jail felony charge of bestiality.
"We have a disabled veteran who is still suffering from service-related trauma, and if there has ever been a case that needs to be referred to the veterans court, this is it," Johnson said. "There are a lot of reasons this case needs to be handled by the veterans court. The defendant is still receiving treatment through the VA, and I know that they will be equipped to work closely with the VA to make sure that all terms and conditions of probation will be complied with and there will be a successful discharge at the end of the process."
Bellmead police arrested Mercon, who they said appeared to be intoxicated, about 1:30 a.m. July 7, 2018, after a witness reported Mercon was sexually abusing a dog in a neighbor’s backyard in the 2000 block of Montrose Street.
Police found Mercon with his pants down in the backyard with the dog, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said at the time. He let go of the dog when he saw police and tried to run from officers, Martin said.
There was no evidence that the dog, a medium-sized, mixed-breed male dog, was injured, Martin said.
Mercon's attorney, Phil Martinez, said Mercon served three years in the Army, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan, before he was honorably discharged. He said he agrees with the decision to transfer Mercon's case to veterans court, where officials will work closely with officials in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to treat and oversee the defendants in an intensive supervision program.
"I think it is appropriate that this case is moved to the veterans court," Martinez said. "Just reviewing the presentence report indicates he served in the Army, saw action in Afghanistan, is 70% disabled as a result of the service, is getting psychological treatment because he has been diagnosed with PTSD and is on medication.
"He has weekly meetings with psychiatrists at the VA as well as group meetings, and he seems to be doing everything the VA is asking him to do. I think with the structure of the veterans court and with the VA that he will be successful in completing probation."
Coley said the county is accepting applications now from attorneys wishing to place defendants in veterans court. Coley plans to start the program with several veterans and said the court's first orientation for those in the program is planned for January.
Coley said his initial intent was not to accept those charged with felonies, violent offenses or sex offences into the veterans court program.
"This program is highly more supervised than being on regular probation," Coley said. "It's not for everyone. It's designed for people who have some sort of service-connected issues that really want to to make some life changes. This isn't a shortcut and this isn't an easy way out. That is something we want people to understand when they are applying."
