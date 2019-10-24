The trial of a former Robinson day care owner remains in legal limbo after last-minute appeals in the case appear to have put it a holding pattern.
Glenda Rachel Hammons, 81, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court until her attorneys, Jessi Freud and Alan Bennett, challenged the constitutionality of the statute under which she is charged and convinced Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals to grant an emergency trial stay.
Late Thursday afternoon, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office filed its own request for an emergency stay with the Court of Criminal Appeals, asking the high court to set aside the 10th Court of Appeal’s order and allow Hammons’ trial to proceed Monday.
If the Court of Criminal Appeals does not rule by close of business Friday, it appears that Hammons’ case will be postponed while the 10th Court considers her claims that the charges against her are unconstitutionally vague, and do not provide her with sufficient notice of the charges against her.
Hammons is charged with injuring a toddler in an August 2018 incident in her former home day care facility that was captured on cellphone video by an older child who witnessed the alleged abuse.
Judge Matt Johnson rejected a plea agreement between the state and Hammons on Aug. 20. Hammons pleaded guilty to third-degree felony injury to a child in June in exchange for a recommendation from prosecutors that she be placed on deferred probation for five years.
After the judge kicked the deal, Hammons exercised her right to withdraw her guilty plea. Prosecutors later sought a superseding indictment that upgraded some of the charges to first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison and added a second alleged victim.
Freud asked Johnson to postpone the Oct. 21 trial to give her more time to prepare for the more serious charges. The judge denied her request, but the state agreed to postpone the trial for a week, setting the case for Monday.
Freud and Bennett next filed challenges to the statute, which Johnson denied after a hearing last week. That’s when the attorneys appealed his decision to the 10th Court of Appeals and asked them to stay the trial until the three-judge court resolved the issue.
“By its decision to grant our motion to stay trial court proceedings pending resolution of our meritorious pretrial appeal, the 10th Court confirmed that an accused person is entitled to interlocutory appellate review before being put to trial under a statute that has been properly challenged as unconstitutional,” Freud said. “We look forward to briefing this important constitutional question for the court in the coming weeks.”
It remains unclear how quickly the Court of Criminal Appeals will address the state’s request.
Hammons was arrested after a 21-month-old boy suffered injuries at the state-licensed day care facility she operated in her home in the 100 block of North McLendon Drive, according to records filed in the case.
Cellphone video recorded by a 9-year-old boy in Hammons’ care shows her holding the toddler by the arms as he cries and then tossing him onto a hardwood floor, court documents state. The video also shows her shaking the boy, dragging him across the floor by his leg for 4 to 5 feet and slapping the back and side of his head, investigators reported.
The superseding indictments allege Hammons caused “serious mental deficiency, impairment, or injury” to the younger boy by striking him in the face and head and/or throwing him to the floor and/or dragging him across the floor and/or “engaging in other acts of physical and/or verbal abuse.”
The second count of the indictment alleges Hammons caused bodily injury to the young boy. The third count alleges she recklessly caused “serious mental deficiency, impairment, or injury” to the older boy who videoed the incident.
In seeking the trial postponement, Freud argued that before Hammons worked out her plea bargain, she prepared for a case involving bodily injury of the younger boy only. She said she needs more time to prepare a case that now involves a second alleged victim with new charges that involve allegations of mental trauma.
