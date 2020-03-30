A Waco man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police alleged that he dragged a woman by a car following an argument outside a restaurant in Bellmead in September, an arrest affidavit states.
Larry Dayshun Edward Parker, 31, was arrested at about 2 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Parker posted a bond listed at $20,000 and was released from custody Monday.
According to Bellmead police, officers were called to the parking lot of Denny's, 709 N. Interstate 35, on Sept. 29, and found a 31-year-old woman with a head injury and superficial wounds to her left elbow and knee, the affidavit states. The woman claimed Parker was going to meet her in the parking lot and give her keys to her vehicle when the pair got into an argument, police reported.
The woman told officers that Parker threatened to burn down her house, and she reached into the car to get the keys, the affidavit states. Parker allegedly accelerated the car, causing the woman to be dragged and then thrown from the vehicle.
Medical reports indicated the woman suffered abrasions and a head injury when she fell away from the car, the affidavit states.
Police investigated the incident and obtained a warrant charging Parker with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Waco police located Parker and arrested him without incident.
