Waco police arrested a 21-year-old woman Thursday after a 9-month-old girl suffered second-degree burns while in her care, an arrest affidavit states.

Crimes against children detectives arrested Re’ana Anae Locke, of Waco, on a warrant charging second-degree felony injury to a child on Thursday at a local medical facility.

The affidavit states Locke was the “only person in care, custody and control” of the infant when she suffered the burns in May, but it does not indicate how or where the child was burned. The affidavit also does not state Locke’s relationship to the infant, who was taken to a hospital May 13.

Locke was taken to McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon and released by Friday on $25,000 bond.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

