A Bellmead man wanted on drugs and weapons charges gave authorities a false name and tried to run from police while handcuffed during his arrest Monday afternoon, an arrest affidavit states.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jacob Allen Barak, 21, after they found him in the 800 block of Roy Beatty Lane while seeking to enforce arrest warrants charging him with felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"(The officer) identified (himself) as a police officer," the affidavit states. "Mr. Barak proceeded to evade on foot from deputies' presence during which Mr. Barak was pursued until Mr. Barak was placed on the ground."

Barak continued to resist arrest and refused to place his hands behind his back, the affidavit states. Once he was detained, Barak gave a false name before deputies took him to his home, where family members gave his name, deputies reported.

"While awaiting a unit with a secure prisoner compartment to transport due to Mr. Barak's combative nature, Mr. Barak attempted to flee from custody on foot while secured in hand restraints," the affidavit states. "After a brief foot pursuit, Mr. Barak was again apprehended."

Barak was taken to McLennan County Jail on third-degree felony charge of escape and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest and failure to identify. He was also arrested on the outstanding warrants, jail records state.

Barak remained jailed Tuesday with bond listed at $511,500.

