Waco police arrested a teenager on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge late Wednesday after receiving reports he shot his neighbor's dog with a BB gun in March, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Thomas Joshua Reynolds, 18, on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to a nonlivestock animal after a veterinarian found a 6.2 millimeter object under the dog's skin near its backbone, according to the affidavit. The Labrador retriever's owner reported she had been having disagreements about the dog and built a privacy fence in an attempt to remedy the situation, the affidavit states.
One neighbor reported seeing "a kid" stand on a ladder to shoot the dog and hearing the dog yelp when it was hit, and another neighbor reported seeing Reynolds shoot the dog, according to the affidavit. The owner later took the dog to a vet, police reported.
Officers received a warrant for Reynolds and arrested him Wednesday. He was released from McLennan County Jail on $1,000 bond by Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.