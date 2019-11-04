The Texas State Technical College student arrested on a murder charge early Sunday shot a fellow student in the chest with a shotgun after a two-hour argument over their relationship that turned into a physical fight, authorities said Monday.
Samantha Dragoo, 30, a graduate of Temple High School, was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Sunday, TSTC officials said. Texas Rangers arrested Taylor McKibben, 20, at the scene after he called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers that he had shot Dragoo during a fight at his on-campus apartment at 308 Webb Drive.
Both Dragoo and McKibben were enrolled as TSTC students, school officials said Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, Dragoo went to McKibben's home at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and the two began fighting about their relationship.
McKibben told officers the two had been fighting for "a couple of weeks," and that in the dispute Sunday, she grabbed a hammer from a table, the affidavit states.
"McKibben was able to stop the attack from Dragoo and take the hammer away without being hit or injured," the affidavit states. "McKibben dropped the hammer onto the floor and pushed Dragoo away from him as he stood near the bedroom hallway."
Behind the bedroom door, McKibben reportedly grabbed a shotgun he had in his apartment. The affidavit states he pumped the firearm once, pointed it at Dragoo and fired it once, hitting her in the chest.
"Dragoo fell to the floor and McKibben leaned the shotgun against the table and walked into the living room where he called 9-1-1," the affidavit states. "He waited for police to arrive."
McKibben, a student originally from Canton, remained Monday at McLennan County Jail with bond set at $75,000.
TSTC made counseling services available to students Monday. The school sent out an email to students late Sunday night and is expected to release more information Monday.
