A Waco man arrested Sunday on a capital murder charge shot his victim while attempting to rob people inside a drug house on Feb. 7, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Kevin Darnell Wash, 22, in the shooting death of Joangel Ortegon, 20, in the 1900 block of Trice Avenue, according to the affidavit. Wash, who was among three people injured by gunfire in the incident, was released Sunday from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The capital murder charge notes that the shooting happened in the course of committing another crime, in this case an aggravated robbery, authorities said.
"(A police detective) knows through his investigation that this incident started as an aggravated robbery," the affidavit states. "(Police) learned that his residence is known as a 'trap house,' (a) residence where the sole purpose is the sale of narcotics."
Witnesses and victims told police Ortegon and another man were playing video games when Wash and second suspect came into the home, the affidavit states. Handguns were displayed and one of the suspects stated, "You're not going to like this," officers reported.
Ortegon was fatally wounded, and the other man playing video games was shot in the "lower extremities," according to the affidavit. The injured man then pulled out a firearm and shot and injured Wash and his partner as they fled the home, the affidavit states.
Wash's partner, whom police identified as the second suspected, was later found with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of North 19th Street, according to the affidavit.
Police reported finding multiple spent casings of ammunition, along with drugs and firearms, inside the home. Police said it appeared the shooting happened inside and outside the home.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area and interviewed Wash, who allegedly told officers he went to the home to commit a robbery, the affidavit states. Wash reportedly described entering the home, shooting at the victims and leaving with a gunshot wound.
The affidavit states Wash had one handgun in each of his hands during the robbery. Police stated the clothing description of Wash matched information obtained from surveillance footage and witness interviews.
Wash was arrested at the Waco hospital when he was released from treatment. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $1 million.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. It was unclear if a warrant was issued for the second suspect.
