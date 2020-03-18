Authorities Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly held a woman against her will, bound her using zip ties, raped her and threatened her with a gun, according to an arrest affidavit.
Manuel Flores, Jr., of Waco, was arrested after Beverly Hills police were called to a home Tuesday, where a woman claimed Flores unlawfully entered her home to confront her and raped her. She detailed the attack to officers who took her to a local hospital for medical treatment, officers reported.
The affidavit states Flores entered her home and ordered the woman to get on her knees Tuesday. He allegedly used zip ties to bind her hand and feet before he forced her to perform oral sex on him.
Flores allegedly raped the woman and held her against her will throughout the night, the affidavit states. He allegedly raped her again and during the second assault, he reportedly "made (the woman) tell him why he should not kill her with a gun and he also displayed a knife."
The woman was taken to the hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed, the affidavit states. Officers also collected evidence inside the woman's home, officers reported.
Beverly Hills officers arrested Flores Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon with a bond listed at $1 million.
