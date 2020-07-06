A 33-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and threatened to kill her was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies at a family member’s home Saturday night, an arrest affidavit states.

Marcos Antonio Amezcua was charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state jail felony of theft of a firearm.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 6700 block of Bagby Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., after Amezcua reportedly got into a fight with his girlfriend.

Amezcua allegedly hit the woman with his fists and threatened to kill her with a pistol, the affidavit states.

Multiple witnesses told deputies Amezcua left the home before deputies arrived, the affidavit states. They found him at his mother’s home in Waco.

“After a brief standoff, he surrendered and was taken into custody,” the affidavit states.

Amezcua directed deputies to a family member’s home where he had left the pistol, which was stolen out of Coryell County, the affidavit states.

Amezcua was arrested at about 1:30 a.m., and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $30,000 and an immigration detainer hold, jail records state.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

