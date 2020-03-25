A Temple man arrested by Lorena police on an out-of-county methamphetamine possession warrant in December was arrested again Tuesday after police found a baggie of meth in the back of the patrol car that transported him initially, an arrest affidavit states.
Barr Daniel Irwin, 58, was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence and a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. A day after Irwin's December arrest in Lorena on a possession warrant out of Coryell County, the arresting officer found a baggie of methamphetamine in the back of the patrol car, the affidavit states.
The officer contacted a detective to investigate, and the patrol vehicle's in-car video recording showed Irwin maneuvering to get an item out of his pants pocket and bringing the item around to his back, police reported.
"No other officer or persons were in possession or occupied (the officer's car) while at the Lorena Police Department until (the officer's) return for his next shift," the affidavit states. "Irwin was the only person transported in the rear passenger compartment during (the officer's) previous shift where Irwin was arrested."
The substance tested postivie for methamphetamine, the affidavit states. Since his arrest in December, Irwin has been indicted on the earlier methamphetamine charge. He also has unrelated pending drug charges in Falls and Coryell counties from last year.
Irwin remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday evening with bond listed at $292,000.
