A man living in Lacy Lakeview was arrested this week after Waco police accused him of picking a 15-year-old girl up earlier this year and driving her to Waco to rape her, an arrest affidavit states.

Roberto Fondon Cardenas, 41, was charged with trafficking a person, a first-degree felony. The girl told authorities Cardenas took her to an unknown Waco location on Jan. 26 and raped her in his vehicle, the affidavit states.

In an interview with police about the allegations, Cardenas acknowledged giving the teen a ride on that date, but it was unclear whether he made any statements about a sex crime, police said.

He remained in custody Friday with a bond listed at $250,000.

Jail records state Cardenas was also held on an immigration detainer.

