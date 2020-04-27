McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Rotain Robert Lee Crain, 23, of Bellmead, for allegedly beating his 68-year-old grandparents with a frying pan at their home Saturday, an arrest affidavit states.
The beating caused serious injuries to both and resulted in his grandfather being hospitalized, officials reported.
Crain's grandmother stated Crain and his grandfather were arguing shortly before 6 p.m. in the garage of their home in the 700 block of Selby Lane, the affidavit states. She initially heard her husband and grandson arguing and found Crain's grandfather holding Crain on the ground, "trying to calm him down," the affidavit states.
The woman said she thought the situation was under control and she returned to the home, the affidavit states. Crain then came into the home, grabbed a frying pan from the kitchen and went back outside, deputies reported.
"She stated once Rotain went back outside she began to hear yelling again," the affidavit states. "She went back outside in the garage. When she got to the garage, (Crain's grandfather) was on the ground and Rotain was next to him hitting (his grandfather) with the frying pan."
The woman attempted to help and Crain allegedly turned and hit her with head with the frying pan, the affidavit states. She was able to get the pan away from Crain before running inside to call for help, deputies said.
Crain's grandmother was not hospitalized, but his grandfather remained in intensive care on Monday with serious injuries, investigators reported.
Crain was arrested at the home and was taken to McLennan County Jail on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained jailed Monday evening with a bond listed at $1 million.
