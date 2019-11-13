A Gholson man who served time for a 1993 murder was arrested Tuesday on warrants alleging that he repeatedly raped a child in Hill and McLennan counties.
Officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Jimmy Wayne Hughes, 59, at his home on first-degree felony warrants. He was booked at McLennan County Jail on a Hill County warrant charging aggravated sexual assault of a child and a McLennan County warrant of continuous sex abuse of a child.
According to the McLennan County arrest affidavit, the mother of a 9-year-old girl called authorities earlier this month when she found her daughter's diary claiming "Jimmy raped me in the pool and in the bed." The girl was taken for a forensic interview where she claimed Hughes had been having sexual contact in 2018 when the girl was 7 or 8 years old.
The assaults happened at a residence in Hill County and at a McLennan County home where Hughes lived, the affidavit states.
"When asked if there was anything else, the child said Jimmy had been arrested for murder," the detective states in the affidavit. "I believe it was to scare the child victim so she would not tell anyone."
Hughes was convicted of the 1993 murder of James Robinson in Hill County and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. He appealed and won a new sentencing hearing in which he received a 20-year sentence, court records show.
He remained jailed Wednesday with a bond listed at $100,000.
