A Hewitt woman turned herself in at McLennan County Jail early Friday morning on a charge that she stole nearly $66,000 from her employer last year, an arrest affidavit states.

Michelle Lynn Feher, 43, of Hewitt, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of theft in a case dating back to March 2019. She was working for Granite Guys as an office manager, bookkeeper, and scheduler when company officials found discrepancies in bank accounts, the affidavit states.

The company tried to determine where the missing money was deposited, the affidavit states. Detectives linked the missing money to Feher’s bank account, along with other funds that had not been reported missing.

Detectives obtained a felony theft warrant charging Feher with the theft more than $30,000, but under $150,000. It was unclear whether Feher was terminated from her position, but court records indicated she was “self-employed” at the time of her arrest.

Feher posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody Friday afternoon.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

