The 20th and final suspect was arrested Thursday in an local online sting in which men allegedly solicited sex from an undercover officer posing as a teenager, authorities saisd.
Jim Kitchens, 55, of Galveston, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Kitchens allegedly communicated with an undercover McLennan County Sheriff's Office detective, sending illicit images and messages to solicit sex.
Investigators this spring conducted the undercover sting designed to protect children who would potentially be more vulnerable to online exploitation as schools closed and stay-at-home orders were issued to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Others arrested include Russell Wayne Bemis, 60; Timothy Carr-Smith, 50; Brandon Casaubon, 47; David Ray Dabney, 52; Isiah K. Dove, 22; Rudy Garcia, 27; Earl Gumbert, 73; Lloyd R. Guthrie, 52; Ty Campbell Hair, 25; Brian Alan Jeschonek, 58; Danny Dale Kelly, 59; Joshua Kopelow, 32; George William Lee, 43; Ryan Lemons, 39; Melquiades Romero-Lopez, 37; Luke A. Stanton, 36; James McCarter, 66; Ernest Joel Whittington 68 and Gregory Reed, 61.
Court documents state all 20 men arrested were charged with various sex crimes against children, including third-degree felony online solicitation of a minor and second-degree felony prostitution of a minor.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci, head of the county’s human trafficking unit, said Kitchens' arrest wraps up this operation, but reminded guardians to be cognizant of children's online activity as many of the closures due to the coronavirus are beginning to lift.
"Although many of the shelter in place orders are lifting, and people are beginning to return to some forms of normalcy, I want to urge parents to continue to monitor you children's social media and digital devices," Scaramucci said. "Those monsters that prey on children will unfortunately continue to, regardless of pandemic, and we have to be vigilant in combating them."
Kitchens remained in custody Friday morning with a bond listed at $70,000. He was also being held on an out-of-county warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Galveston County, jail records state.
