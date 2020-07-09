Two Waco men who police say are tied to recent confrontations between rival local groups were indicted Thursday in a March drive-by shooting that left a woman wounded.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Antwan Warren, 18, and Michael Glenn Fletcher, 20, on first-degree felony aggravated assault while in a motor vehicle charges in a March 31 incident in which a woman was shot in the left shoulder while sitting in a car in the 500 block of Turner Street.
Waco police said three different calibers of weapons were used in the drive-by shooting, which also damaged other vehicles and a home on Turner Street. Shell casings at the scene matched a .40-caliber Glock pistol that police took from Warren after his arrest in April, according to an arrest affidavit, which also states a juvenile suspect in the shooting was taken into custody with Warren and Fletcher.
Police reports indicate the victim of the shooting and the suspects are members of informal groups, which police refer to as cliques, that were involved in a series of shooting incidents.
Thursday's indictments charge the pair with firing weapons with "reckless disregard whether a habitation or vehicle were occupied." Shooting a firearm from a vehicle bumps the crime from a second-degree felony to a first-degree, with a conviction punishable by from five to 99 years or life in prison.
After the shooting, the home of Fletcher's mother was shot up in a drive-by shooting and the juvenile's mother received a threatening phone call that said her home was next, arrest records state.
Waco police arrested five other suspects in May in several related shootings, but they were not indicted Thursday. Some were handled in the juvenile justice system.
"These are not hardcore prison gangs," Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said in May after the arrests. "They are younger people doing the majority of this in cliques that often cross family lines. Sometimes you’ll have cousins and brothers in opposite sides of cliques shooting at each other, essentially over little, minor problems that lead into fights going back and forth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.