A man and woman were found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Bellmead on Friday evening, and a relative was taken into custody, Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said.

Officers found the two dead outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street, south of Texas State Technical College, after neighbors reported hearing gunfire at about 6:30 p.m., Kinsey said.

A man, a relative of the two found dead, was arrested at the scene, Kinsey said.

Family members had gathered at the home Friday evening when some sort of confrontation broke out, and other relatives were present at the time of the shooting, including a woman, two juveniles and an infant child, she said.

"This was a very isolated incident and it was not random," Kinsey said. "We do not believe there is any danger to the public stemming from this."

The suspect, who was not identified late Friday night, remained in custody. Charges against the man were not immediately available as police continued to speak to witnesses at the home and collect evidence.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Police with Lacy Lakeview, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, TSTC, Waco crime scene technicians and the Texas Rangers assisted Bellmead authorities throughout the night.

