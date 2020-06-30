Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday after they believe he injured two people in a drive-by shooting in East Waco last week, two days after he was present during a fatal shooting outside a local fast-food restaurant, arrest affidavits state.
During a traffic stop in Williamson County, police arrested Tamarcus Scott, of Austin, on two Waco police warrants charging first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the June 22 shooting in the 700 block of Olive Street.
According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses identified Scott as one of two people who fired guns from a car as it drove past a group standing outside a house on Olive Street. One person was shot in the left foot and another was shot in the right leg. One of the people hit is known to police to be a gang member, and the house where the group was standing is known to police to belong to a gang member, according to the affidavit.
Two days before the shooting on Olive, Scott was at the Wataburger parking lot at Valley Mills and Lake Air drives with Tyreese Carroll, 19, when Carroll was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police reported. No arrests have been made in the shooting death outside Whataburger.
Police also received reports Scott made threatening statements on social media before the shooting on Olive.
"(Police have) been told by witnesses that just prior to the shooting on Olive, Scott was live on Instagram talking about shooting up the 'O Block,'" the affidavit states. "'O Block' is slang for the 700 block of Olive where (known gang members) hang out."
Police also connected Scott to a series of shootings involving rival groups in Waco in late March and April, according to affidavits.
Scott remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $750,000. The shooting remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.