An online sting operation launched last month has so far netted 18 arrests of men accused of trying to arrange sex with minors.
Warrants generated through the operation have been issued for the arrest of two additional suspects, all 20 charged with third-degree felony online solicitation of a minor. McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci said he launched the investigation early last month because he knew more children would be online and potentially vulnerable during school closures and stay-at-home orders in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"The acts that were attempted against children are the grooming behaviors seen in recruitment of children which causes them to fall victim to sex crimes, including human trafficking," according to a McLennan County Sheriff's Office statement. "We want this to be a reminder to parents that with shelter-in-place orders and schools being closed due to COVID-19, children are on their digital devices more than ever.
"Those seeking to exploit children are on their devices too."
Officials reported that the suspects are accused of communicating through an online application with a detective posing as a minor, and trying to arrange sex with what they believed was a child.
Suspects arrested so far include Russell Wayne Bemis, 60; Timothy Carr-Smith, 50; Brandon Casaubon, 47; David Ray Dabney, 52; Isiah K. Dove, 22; Rudy Garcia, 27; Earl Gumbert, 73; Lloyd R. Guthrie, 52; Ty Campbell Hair, 25; Brian Alan Jeschonek, 58; Danny Dale Kelly, 59; Joshua Kopelow, 32; George William Lee, 43; Ryan Lemons, 39; Melquiades Romero-Lopez, 37; Luke A. Stanton, 36; James McCarter, 66, and Ernest Joel Whittington 68. Gregory Reed, 61, and Jim Kitchen, 55, remain at large, authorities said.
The majority of the suspects were arrested with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, officers in nearby counties and officers in Mississippi. The arrests came in the past week, including in Blanco, Bell, Freestone, Harris and McLennan counties.
Scaramucci said men were seeking to have sex with a juvenile boy or girl for money and many tried to entice those they were communicating with to engage in manufacturing child pornography or distribution of illicit images.
