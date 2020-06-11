A 17-year-old was jailed Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child after a 12-year-old girl reported he had touched her inappropriately during a party late last year, an arrest affidavit states.

Marcelo Castillo-Garza, of Temple, was in custody in Bell County on unrelated charges when McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials transferred him to McLennan County Jail on the local charge.

The girl told officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children on May 29 about the incident, which happened in December, according to the affidavit. She said she was on the floor playing with a puppy when Castillo-Garza groped her and touched her inappropriately, then told her not to tell anyone about it, the affidavit states.

Castillo-Garza remained in jail Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

