George Andrie, one of the anchors of the vaunted Doomsday Defense of the Dallas Cowboys and a longtime successful Waco businessman, is remembered by his seven children as being a father and husband first.
“He never bought into being famous,” said his oldest son George, who is not a Jr. but said he started adding the “Jr.” to condolence cards and letters the family has been receiving.
Andrie, 78, died Tuesday at his Woodway home after a lengthy battle with a host of ailments.
While congestive heart failure is listed as the primary cause of his death, family members said he struggled with dementia and Alzheimer’s for a number of years. His eldest son said his father’s health issues seemed to worsen following hip replacement surgery a couple of years ago.
The dementia, family members said, came from his years of “bashing” his head as a pro football player. His brain is already at Boston University where it will be studied for the effects of concussions.
“Little” George Andrie continues to run the George Andrie & Associates Inc. promotional business that his father and mother, Mary Lou, started on Aug. 24, 1979, a few years after his father retired from the Cowboys after the 1972 season.
“Big” George Andrie was a 6-foot-6 defensive end and five-time Pro Bowler who played 11 years with the Cowboys.
“George was a great football player and one of the greatest defensive linemen,” said longtime friend Bob Lilly. “Mr. Cowboy” lined up next to Andrie as part of that fearsome Doomsday Defense, and they were roommates throughout their years at Cowboys training camp in Thousand Oaks, California. Both shared a passion for photography, hunting and fishing, and playing pranks on each other.
Lilly said “lights out” at training camp was at 11 o’clock, and he would take a sleeping pill around 10 p.m. so he would be fast asleep “because (Andrie) snored so loud.”
Andrie always seemed to excel in the big games. In the famous 1967 “Ice Bowl” NFL Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers, he grabbed a Bart Starr fumble and ran it in 7 yards for a touchdown, although Dallas lost, 21-17.
The NFL did not recognize quarterback sacks as an official stat until 1982. According to Cowboys records, however, Andrie is unofficially credited with 97 sacks, leading the Cowboys in sacks each year from 1964 to 1967, with a high of 18½ in 1966.
Longtime Associated Press Sports Editor Denne Freeman, who now lives in Woodway, covered the Cowboys for 31 years, including Super Bowl VI in New Orleans when Dallas won its first title by beating Miami, 24-3.
“George Andrie was the silent assassin of the Doomsday Defense,” Freeman said. “He was always cooperative to the media, just a nice guy.”
Oldest daughter Margaret Ratliff, who lives in Woodway, said that description of her father is so accurate.
“He was never a big talker, never tooted his own horn,” she said. “His family always came first. If you asked him what his greatest achievement in life was, he’d say, ‘It’s my family.’”
George Andrie is survived by Mary Lou, his wife of 56 years, seven children, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
“Little” George and his wife Gina live in China Spring while Margaret and Wendell Ratliff are in Woodway.
After Andrie sold his business to his son in 1999, he and Mary Lou moved to their native Michigan. They would visit family during the Michigan winters and return to the cooler North during the hot Texas summers.
But when Andrie’s health problems worsened, the family moved him and Mary Lou to Woodway two years ago.
The younger George said he is now so appreciative of the sacrifices his mother made while their father was an NFL football player.
“She allowed him to have that career,” he said.
Margaret Ratliff said while they will all miss their father, they are glad his suffering is over. And they will always remember how he cared for his family.
“He was a large man physically, but he was a lovable and tender-hearted man,” she said. “Everybody loved him.”