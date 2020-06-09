The longtime Waco bounty hunter known as “Cowboy” was arrested Tuesday for the second time in three months on allegations he coerced a woman into having sex with him while he purported to work for a bail bond company.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested Dale Cobb, 64, on a first-degree felony trafficking of a minor charge based on allegations from a young woman that Cobb sexually assaulted her after Cobb arranged her release from custody in July 2019 without her requesting him to do so, according to arrest records.
The juvenile, identified in an arrest affidavit as “TR,” told McLennan County Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Scaramucci that she went to Cobb’s residence two days later to pay him $165 for a portion of the bail bond.
“TR states that Cobb attempted to see her nude, at which point she reminded him she was a minor, and it was ‘weird,’ ” the affidavit said.
The girl went back to Cobb’s residence a few days later to talk to Cobb about another possible impending arrest.
“She stated that Cobb offered to pay her $500 to perform oral sex on her at that time,” according to the arrest records. “She indicated that she was fearful if she did not, he would manipulate her current bond, and have a warrant issued for her arrest, so she agreed to Cobb’s coercion.”
She reported that Cobb performed oral sex on her and sexually assaulted her. She said she paid him $150, not the $500 he promised, the affidavit states.
Waco attorney Abel Reyna was appointed to represent Cobb after his arrest in March on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge and will represent Cobb in the most-recent case.
“We reviewed some discovery material and offense reports in the first case and look forward to defending that case at trial,” Reyna said Tuesday. “I haven’t viewed any police reports related to the allegations against him in the other case, so unfortunately, I am unable to comment at this time.”
Cobb was released from jail Tuesday after posting $15,000 bond set by Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal.
Cobb’s arrest in March stemmed from allegations from a woman who reported that Cobb told her she owed him $300 for getting her out of jail and threatened to forfeit her bond if she did not have sex with him, according to arrest reports.
Cobb assaulted the woman at his apartment in August and afterward, told her “You don’t owe me nothin’ now,” reports state.
Cobb has worked behind the scenes with a number of bail bond companies for the past 30 years, tracking down defendants who skipped bail. Cobb has two felony convictions for offenses related to his work as a bounty hunter and he has been banned by judges from working for local bail bond companies.
The McLennan County Bail Bond Board put the owners of bail bond companies on notice decades ago not to associate with Cobb or hire him in any capacity.
