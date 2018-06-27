A retired McLennan County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant testified Wednesday he was running for cover during a 2013 gun battle when Mike Joseph Alvarado pointed a pistol at him and a bullet slammed into his upper thigh “like a sledgehammer.”
Johnny Spillman, who retired in April 2017 after a 30-year career with the sheriff’s office, became emotional several times during his testimony while describing his injuries and his fear that his best friend and 25-year partner on the force, Morris “Bubba” Colyer, also might have been injured in the incident.
Alvarado, 30, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. He is charged with shooting Spillman, trying to run over Colyer and shooting at Constable Walt Strickland at a storage facility near the Baylor University campus.
Spillman was shot in the left thigh and lost a lot of blood. He also was struck in the chest with shrapnel and injured his shoulder when he fell, telling the jury he heard a loud “pop” when he hit the ground.
Spillman, Colyer and Strickland all testified Wednesday that they heard reports of a kidnapping at gunpoint on the radio and were told to be on the lookout for a black pickup truck. According to the reports, the alleged kidnapping victim was a distant relative of Sheriff Parnell McNamara, and a witness had reported the alleged victim had an on-again, off-again relationship with Alvarado.
Officials found the truck at Bear Storage, 1215 Baylor Ave., by tracking the woman’s cellphone signal, and a number of officers from different agencies descended on the area, according to trial testimony.
Colyer, a captain who retired from the sheriff’s office after 30 years on the same day Spillman did, told jurors he scaled a fence to get into the facility, along with former sheriff’s Capt. Steve Smith and Deputy Ben Toombs. Smith and Toombs went around to the right side of the driveway and came up behind the truck, while Colyer said he made his way up the left side, the direction Alvarado’s truck was facing.
Smith testified Wednesday he heard screaming from inside the truck and saw Alvarado pull the woman into the driver’s seat in an apparent struggle. He said he retreated to safety after Alvarado swung his pistol around toward him. Smith said Alvarado ignored his commands to drop the gun and get out of the truck.
“I didn’t think it was going to end well, to be honest,” said Smith, a former hostage negotiator. “There was no connection between myself and the driver.”
Meanwhile, Colyer said he walked toward the truck while it was still parked toward the back of the storage units. He said he saw Alvarado and the woman struggling with each other and saw that Alvarado had a gun.
He started backing out of the driveway when he saw Alvarado put the truck in gear and drive toward him. The truck moved slowly at first, but quickly accelerated, Colyer said.
Colyer said he fired 15 shots at the truck’s engine and tires in an attempt to disable the vehicle. He said he did not shoot at Alvarado for fear of hitting the woman.
“I couldn’t get a clear-sight picture on him because I was in fear for my life,” Colyer said. “I thought he was going to run me over.”
Colyer said he emptied his gun just as he reached the corner of one of the units and jumped to safety just as Alvarado’s truck went by him and crashed into the front gate of the storage facility.
Smith, who was following behind the truck, said he fired one shot through the back window of the cab once he knew Colyer and no other officers were in front of the truck.
Strickland, who was outside the gate near the front of the units, told the jury he ran for cover as Alvarado was speeding for the gate. He said he ran behind a patrol car and looked for “target acquisition.”
He said Alvarado “grinned” at him and fired at least one shot at him and fired more shots out the passenger’s window toward where Spillman was standing.
Strickland said he fired seven shots into the cab of the truck and thinks he may have struck Alvarado in the forehead and possibly in the left shoulder. Alvarado also was shot in the right shoulder during the incident and spent time in the hospital. He has been in the McLennan County Jail 4½ years awaiting trial.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Nora Farah asked Strickland if he saw the woman in the truck. Strickland said he saw her in the passenger’s seat while he was firing through the driver’s side window.
“Weren’t you worried about hitting her?” Farah asked.
“No, not at all. Not from 18 feet,” Strickland said.
Spillman said he fired three shots from the left side of the truck after it struck the fence and Alvarado started shooting. Spillman said he did not see the woman in the cab of the truck and assumed she was in the floorboard.
He ran for cover after seeing Alvarado pointing the gun at him, Spillman said, but he was struck in the leg before he could reach safety. He said Department of Public Safety Trooper David Granado pulled him from the line of fire and put two tourniquets on his leg to try to stop the bleeding.
The woman in Alvarado’s truck later told investigators she was not kidnapped and would not cooperate in the investigation, authorities have said.
Prosecution testimony will continue Thursday morning.