Two Hewitt residents have filed a lawsuit requesting a protective order against former Hewitt council member and now council candidate Kurt Krakowian, alleging harassment, stalking, intimidation and threat of injury.
Ruth Coffman and Karen Fortenberry, wife of Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry, filed the lawsuit Thursday in the 170th State District Court through their attorney, Christopher Martin.
They are requesting a public hearing be held within two weeks of the filing, according to the lawsuit. The requested protective order would prohibit Krakowian from harassing or stalking the women, communicating in person or through social media in a threatening or harassing manner toward the women, or going within 200 yards of any location where he knows the women are present, including their homes.
Martin could not be reached immediately for comment.
Krakowian, who is retired from hospitality management, said he couldn't comment on the matter.
“I really feel that it’s politically motivated is all I can really say,” Krakowian said. "This is why citizens don't want to run for public office."
The lawsuit describes a series of events between May 2018 and Feb. 4 in which the two allege Krakowian "engaged in an escalating course of conduct to harass and intimidate Mrs. Fortenberry and Mrs. Coffman, to deter them from attending city council meetings, and to attempt to provide a confrontation with Mr. Fortenberry."
The two allege Krakowian’s behavior at council meetings became bolder and more aggressive, to include following the women around the room, seating himself behind them, and at least one time following Karen Fortenberry to her car to photograph her and post it on Facebook, according to the lawsuit.
The women also cite a Feb. 4 council meeting in which they allege Krakowian was red-faced and shaking and "roughly jabbed" Fortenberry in the back, leading the women to believe he was going to hit one or both of them, according to the lawsuit.
The women cited in the lawsuit several comments Krakowian made on Facebook, including referring to Steve Fortenberry as "shaken baby" and stating "Karen Fortenberry has no class. Her husband shakes like a little girl when talking, crying baby on interview." Krakowian has also posted comments on Facebook alleging Karen Fortenberry and Coffman were intoxicated at city council meetings, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states Steve Fortenberry in July 2018 called on Krakowian to resign his position on the city council. Krakowian did resign later that same month, five months after being appointed to the seat, after a city employee filed a complaint against him.
Krakowian was mentioned in another lawsuit filed this month, which also cites comments he made on Facebook.
Belinda Kay "Katie" Allgood, the city of Hewitt’s managing director of administration, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the city, centering on the behavior of Mayor Ed Passalugo and Krakowian.
The suit also was filed Feb. 18 in the 170th State District Court via Allgood’s attorney, Ryan C. Johnson.
Krakowian at the time noted Allgood’s live-in boyfriend, former city manager Adam Miles, filed the prior week to run for city council. Krakowian and Miles are among five candidates running for the at-large seat in the May 4 general election.
Other candidates in the race include retired attorney Mike Field, former city secretary Betty Orton and Michael S. Bancale, Texas Farm Bureau administrator of systems and procedures.