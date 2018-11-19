A Speegleville woman pleaded guilty Monday for her role in causing three-vehicle accident in November 2016 that killed a 54-year-old truck driver.
Savannah Nihcole Cardoza, who was a 17-year-old Midway High School student at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In exchange, prosecutors recommended she be placed on deferred probation.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court will sentence Cardoza on Jan. 22 after reviewing a background report compiled by probation officers.
The crash on State Highway 6 near the Lake Waco Twin Bridges killed Donald Lawrence Ray, 54, of Weatherford. Police said in arrest affidavits that Cardoza was an unlicensed driver who had never taken a driving class, that she took her sister’s car without permission and that she was driving in the wrong lane at the time of the crash.
Waco police said Cardoza was driving north in the southbound lanes around 3 a.m. when she crashed the car into another vehicle occupied by a man and a woman.
Ray, who was driving an 18-wheeler carrying nonhazardous glycerine ether, tried unsuccessfully to avoid the wreck. He flipped his truck and rolled into a guardrail, police said. Ray died at the scene and had to be extracted from the truck.
Cardoza and the couple in the other car were treated for broken bones and other injuries at a local hospital.
In other court action Monday, Strother accepted the guilty plea of a Waco woman accused of letting her apartment be used to host men paying for sex, authorities said.
Quita Lashawn Nichols, 46, pleaded guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution in a plea bargain in which prosecutors recommended deferred probation.
Strother will review a background report and sentence Nichols in about six weeks, court officials said.
Nichols and two Houston women, Haqikah Amina Kerr, 40, and Andrea Shorter, 30, were arrested as part of a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigation into what deputies described as a local human trafficking ring. Those in the ring reportedly arranged to have three women meet an undercover detective for sex at a Waco apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
After the Houston women were arrested, authorities found evidence linking them to Nichols, including conversations in which they discussed using Nichols’ apartment for “dates” to carry out prostitution arrangements, authorities said.
“The evidence revealed that she (Nichols) was participating in this venture by using her apartment as a brothel for the trafficked women to be victimized,” said Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci.
The cases against Kerr and Shorter remain pending.