An 18-year-old Waco woman testified Tuesday that Agustin Osorio sexually abused her so often over a two-year period starting in 2008 that it is impossible for her to know how many times she was assaulted.
Osorio, 46, a native of Mexico who reportedly fled to his home country and was a fugitive for six years after the girl reported the abuse, is on trial in Waco's 54th State Court on a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge.
"I can't tell you how many times it happened because it happened so many times," the woman told prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Will Hix.
The girl said her mother, who suffered domestic abuse at the hands of Osorio, immediately believed her and kicked Osorio out of their North 15th A Street residence, where he lived with the woman, her mother and her four siblings.
She said her mother, a dishwasher who later struggled to make ends meet after Osorio, a car salesman, fled Waco, moved the family away from the home because "she didn't want us to stay in that house with those bad memories."
The woman said she was so young when the abuse started that she did not know it was wrong at first. Despite the painful assaults, she did not report it to her mother until her older brother called her a vulgar name while their mother was driving them to church to prepare for their first communion.
Her mother told her to stand up for herself and never let anyone speak to her in that fashion. Inspired by her mother's encouragement, the woman said she told her mother what Osorio had been doing to her.
"I just told her he'd been touching me, and she took care of it," the woman said. "My mother put a stop to it right there."
The woman said Osorio sexually abused her multiple times in the bathroom and in a walk-in closet in her bedroom.
"I just want to move on with my life, but he should be held responsible for what he did," said the woman, who wants to study social work next year when she goes to college.
The woman's mother told the jury she confronted Osorio and said she was going to report him to police. Osorio denied the accusations, but told her, "Maybe I'll just head on to Mexico," she said.
"I didn't want him to leave. I wanted him to pay for what he had done," she said, testifying with the assistance of a Spanish-English interpreter.
Osorio remained a fugitive from 2010 until 2016, when he was detained in Houston by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
When asked by Hix if she could identify Osorio in the courtroom, the woman looked around, glanced at the jury, looked at the judge and spectators and said she did not see him. Hix, pointing out Osorio seated next to his attorneys, Seth Sutton and John Donahue, asked if that was him.
The woman said she did not recognize him. Later, LaBorde explained that Osorio was badly beaten at the McLennan County Jail a couple of years ago and underwent facial reconstruction surgery. He also lost weight, and his hair is starting to gray, accounting for why the woman did not recognize him despite living together for 16 years, LaBorde said.
Prosecution testimony will resume Wednesday morning.
If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Osorio faces from 25 years up to life in prison with no possibility for parole.