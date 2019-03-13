The daughter of a woman who died in June 2018 after her bowels ruptured is suing the Waco nursing home where her mother was living.
Barbara Jones, of Travis County, is seeking unspecified damages in her wrongful death lawsuit against Quality Care of Waco, 2501 Maple Ave., and the nursing home's parent company, McLennan Management LLC.
The suit, filed in Waco's 414th State District Court on Jones' behalf by Austin attorney Jack Modesett III, claims the nursing home staff was "negligent in failing to care for Ms. Jones, resulting in pain, suffering and death."
Jonathan Moore, administrator at Quality Care of Waco, declined comment Wednesday on the specific allegations in the lawsuit. However, he said all allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation are required to be reported to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission within two hours of a complaint.
He said the state "thoroughly investigates" such allegations and that his facility was not cited for deficiencies related to the allegations in this case.
According to the lawsuit, Jesse M. Jones was admitted to Quality Care of Waco to receive 24-hour care.
"The facility failed to properly care and monitor Ms. Jones," the lawsuit alleges. "The facility was notified by Ms. Jones' family on numerous occasions that she needed laxatives. The facility did not give Ms. Jones laxatives, causing her bowels to rupture."
Jones underwent two emergency surgeries and died eight weeks later "as a result of the facility's negligence," the suit claims. She was 79.
The Jones family is seeking damages for pain, suffering, mental anguish, disability and medical expenses.
Damages include the loss of Barbara Jones' "mother because of the negligence of defendant," the suit states.
Modesett won a $450,000 jury verdict in 414th State District Court two years ago on behalf of a blind, diabetic Waco man who died in November 2015, a month after being admitted to Jeffrey Place, 820 Jeffrey St.
Greg H. Byrd and his wife, Kim, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Jeffry Place and its parent company, Senior Living Properties LLC.
Testimony from the trial indicated Homer Byrd, a 79-year-old retired tractor mechanic, developed an infected big toe that turned gangrenous and led to his right leg being amputated just above his knee, and ultimately, to his death.