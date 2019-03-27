A McLennan County grand jury indicted a 31-year-old Waco woman Wednesday on charges she sexually abused a 13-year-old boy multiple times starting in March 2015 and continuing almost three years.
The grand jury indicted Aerial Monique Simon on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and one count of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.
Seagoville police alerted Mart police after a family member reported to them and CPS that the boy accused Simon of abusing him, according to an arrest affidavit.
"Throughout the investigation, the child told a very detailed, horrifying, but consistent story of sexual abuse to CPS, law enforcement and counselors," the affidavit states. "The child couldn't remember all the time frames of these sexual assaults. However, he did remember an incident of this sexual abuse happening (at a Mart residence) when he was younger than 11 years old."
CPS reported the boy touched a younger family member in a sexual manner in 2009, potentially "an early-on indicator of sexual abuse by Simon," but no action was taken at the time, according to the affidavit.
Simon failed three polygraph tests, the affidavit states.
"Simon was evading us after the polygraph was done and she tried to threaten the (victim's) family in attempts to scare or discourage the victim's father from pursuing charges," Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas said after Simon's arrest in January.
If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Simon faces from 25 years to life in prison without parole. She faces up to 20 years in prison on the indecency charge.